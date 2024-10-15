Staff Picks: What is The Scout listening to this October?

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

The Scout staff has created a list of its favorite songs to listen to as we settle into the month of October, along with explanations and descriptions.

Anaiah Davis:

“Next 2 U” by Kehlani

The second lead single from the R&B superstar’s latest album, “CRASH,” this song is a testament to Kehlani’s art, talent and moral beliefs. “Next 2 U” relays her deep emotional connection to a loved one, underscored by the notion that nothing and no one could diminish her devotion to them. This message is intensified by the music video, which showcases Kehlani’s solidarity with Palestine and a willingness to advocate for what’s right when so many others remain silent.

“Don’t Let Her Go” by Marc E. Bassy

Bassy urges listeners to recognize the worth of their relationships on this track from his 2017 project, “Gossip Columns.” He can’t always be there for his lover in person, but he lets her know he appreciates all of the ways she supports him. “Don’t Let Her Go” conveys a profound sense of gratitude with a touch of insecurity, and I love every second of it.

Madalyn Mirallegro:

“I Need More” by Aaron and Bryce Dessner

I fell in love with the movie “Cyrano” over the summer and fell even more in love with the music when I found out Aaron and Bryce Dessner composed it. From the lyrics to Haley Bennett’s powerful voice, “I Need More” conveys the longing of a romantic wishing to be told that they are loved in a way that is not just the three words.

“You Need Me Now?” by girl in red and Sabrina Carpenter

It seems as though both of my picks have the theme of someone needing someone else, except with this song the need isn’t reciprocated. girl in red’s voice blends well with the feature of Sabrina Carpenter’s to tell the sarcastic story of being needed by someone who originally didn’t give them the time of day. The song itself is catchy, and Carpenter’s verses get stuck in the listener’s head just as easily as the rest of her songs do.

Rome Tews:

“Grand Theft Autumn/Where is Your Boy” by Fall Out Boy

The true successor to “brat summer” is “Grand Theft Autumn,” well, autumn. The poster boy for early 2000s pop-punk, this track blends Patrick’s youthful vocals with the typical power chords and dominant drum rhythm. While it lacks the strength and style associated with its later records, “Take This To Your Grave” delivers songs with immense comfort and reliability. Perfect for when you need to pretend to hold it together.

“i don’t know much, but i know i loathe you” by Death Spells

On the other side of the spectrum is Death Spells. A digital hardcore band fronted by My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, they created one incredible record. Not that “Nothing Above, Nothing Below” is their only good album; it’s just their only album. While Iero has moved on to better things these days, there’s still hope that one day he could reunite his achey, screechy and screaming vocals with beats made using technology, as demonstrated on this track.

Emmily Scumaci:

“Lavender Girl” by Caamp

Autumn is the season of folk music, and Caamp encapsulates the genre with perfect precision. The heart-achingly warm essence of this song radiates through the soul. Caamp’s lyrics surrounding love and loss are relatable to all listeners and highlight the preciousness of such a connection.

“I’m with You” by Vance Joy

Vance Joy’s introspective lyrics help listeners connect emotionally on another level. His acoustic sounds give a raw quality rarely found in other genres and songs. The song follows a man falling so completely in love with a woman that he’ll be with her no matter what. Joy puts words to what everyone hopes to feel one day with a significant other.

Cassie Maxwell:

“Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time” by Panic! At The Disco

As the stereotypical goody-two–shoes in high school with my aversion to drugs and partying, this song manifests a universe where that wasn’t the case, but without the consequences. The instrumental tells a story all on its own, working together to build towards the catchy main chorus, fitting perfectly with the idea of forgetting everything from the previous night until it all comes back at once. I wouldn’t be nearly as attracted to this song without the lyrics though because I, too, yearn to roam the city in a shopping cart.

“The Mind Electric” by Tally Hall (Chonny Jash version)

Tally Hall’s “The Mind Electric” was already an incredible song that I’ve adored since middle school, but Chonny Jash’s rendition takes it to a new level. While the original version is about trial and punishment all in one, Jash cuts his renditions into three separate parts: “The Heart Acoustic,” “The Mind Electric” and “The Soul Eclectic.” With all these having different effects, adjusted lyrics and instruments, it took me far longer than I’d like to admit to realize that they were different versions of the same song. Jash’s take on the song is 12 minutes, and despite its chaotic rhythm and beat, it is perfect to chill to after a long day.

Elliot Krippelz:

“Doomsday” by Lizzy McAlpine

The slow-burn acoustic guitar paired with Lizzy McApline’s vocals creates the fall ambiance I truly appreciate. As we are transitioning seasons, I always find myself listening to more acoustic and raw-sounding songs to capture that autumn feel. McApline’s interpretation of her past toxic relationship compared to death itself is very ominous; however, it is a very emotionally intelligent take on a very common song theme.

“My Kink is Karma” by Chappell Roan

With Chappell Roan’s overwhelming growth in the past six months, I feel like her music is made to be listened to all year round and doesn’t necessarily have a specific seasonal vibe. However, I have a very personal connection to this song that makes it one of my favorites from her. From her oddly specific but relatable lyrics, to the beat that the song has, it is entirely iconic.

Latif Love:

“Hours in Silence” by Drake

The O in OVO stands for October, so naturally, Drake fans gravitate toward his music at this time of year, and I am no different. In “Hours In Silence,” Drake starts the song by singing in a very upbeat tone about whatever love interest he has. Near the two-minute mark, the beat switches and, with it, the entire mood of the song. Drake begins to sing about how he gets too excited during the talking stage in relationships. He mentions all the expensive gifts he buys in the first few weeks. Although I’m not buying women Van Cleef, Rollies or Balenciaga, I can relate to rushing at the beginning of a relationship.

“Stay Schemin’” by Rick Ross featuring Drake and French Montana

If you’re reading this and thought I wouldn’t pick another Drake song for October, you don’t know me. I couldn’t care less about Rick Ross’s or French Montana’s involvement in this song. This is one of Drake’s best verses ever. Iconic.

Jessica Taylor:

“Pain is Cold Water” by Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan released this song live at a concert. The line “pain is cold water, your brain just gets used to it” alone makes the song a masterpiece. The guitar buildup adds a gorgeous music background to the heart-moving lyrics. I love everything about the recent live release, and I can’t wait for it to be officially released.

“Wait for Me (Reprise)” from Hades Town the Musical

Hades Town is a great musical in its entirety, and this song is a highlight of its script. “Wait for Me (Reprise)” is all about trust and desire within a relationship. The song has beautiful vocals in the chorus, but the peak is at the very end when you get a gorgeous belt from the female lead. Try learning this song and lip-synching with the same passion as the actress. It’s healing.