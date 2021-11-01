Happy Halloween from The Scout! This week on Study Break, we discuss getting into the Halloween spirit and the making of our special PDF edition of The Scream.
Study Break: Happy Halloween
- Special Voice Halloween Edition (PDF)
- Simp or Slash: horror characters that steal our hearts (literally and figuratively)
- One-on-One: Candy corn – love it or leave it
- An open letter to the ‘well, actually, Frankenstein is the doctor’ crowd
- Prediction: The five most popular college costumes this Halloween season
