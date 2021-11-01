 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Study Break: Happy Halloween

By Scout on October 29, 2021

Happy Halloween from The Scout! This week on Study Break, we discuss getting into the Halloween spirit and the making of our special PDF edition of The Scream. 

More from PodcastMore posts in Podcast »
More from Study BreakMore posts in Study Break »
More from VoiceMore posts in Voice »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bradley Scout

Bradley University's Student Newspaper

Copyright © 2020, The Scout, Bradley University. All rights reserved.
The Scout is published by members of the student body of Bradley University. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the University.