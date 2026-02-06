The best Valentine’s Day episodes in TV history

Graphic by Jordan Jones

Valentine’s Day episodes can be the best way of showing love in the craziest, most enchanting and clumsy ways possible.

Television has always used Valentine’s Day as a setting for first crush moments or complete breakups, making these episodes entertaining to a wide range of fans watching characters they know and love.

Whether you’re spending Feb. 14 with your loved one, family or friends, make these episodes an addition to your Valentine’s Day.

‘First Date’ – That 70s Show (01×16)

(Courtesy of 20th Century Fox Television)



Eric and Donna’s first official date is predictably a bit awkward, yet remains charming throughout. This episode is perfect for Valentine’s Day, as it beautifully portrays that teenage love anxiety of thinking everything is a big deal and one mistake could ruin it completely.

‘Valentine’s Day’ – Abbott Elementary (02×14)

(Courtesy of 20th Television and Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions)



“Abbott Elementary” always nails the humor, and this time, the episode is mixed with heart. From having work crushes to miscommunications in relationships, ‘Valentine’s Day’ shows how love, and the pressure around it, can complicate even the most normal school day.

‘I Love Lisa’ – The Simpsons (04×15)

(Courtesy of 20th Century Fox Television)



Ralph has a crush on Lisa! It becomes a life lesson for Ralph about rejection, making the episode both funny and devastating. Sorry, Ralph!

‘Valentine’s Day’ – The Office (02×16)

(Courtesy of NBCUniversal Television Studio)



In this holiday episode, Michael Scott is trying hard to scrounge up any bit of romance he can find. Meanwhile, our favorites Jim and Pam have unresolved issues that keep popping up. It’s your usual “The Office” situation, using Valentine’s Day as a reminder that love at work is hardly ever simple. Nor professional.

‘First Girlfriends’ Club’ – Boy Meets World (05×15)

(Courtesy of Michael Jacobs Productions)



Cory and Shawn deal with the repercussions of past relationships when their exes team up against them. The episode blends teen drama and comedy to the fullest, reminding us how crazy Valentine’s Day can be in high school. I think we can all remember it.

‘V for Valentine-detta’ – Bob’s Burgers (08×08)

(Courtesy of Bento Box Entertainment, Wilo Productions and 20th Television)



Bob tries to be the “perfect” husband and sets up the most romantic evening for Linda. Unfortunately for him, chaos makes an almost immediate appearance. Like most Valentine’s “Bob’s Burger’s” episodes, this one proves that neither love nor the person has to be perfect. They just need a little effort, even if everything goes drastically wrong.

‘Valentine’s Day’ – Spongebob Squarepants (01×32)

(Courtesy of Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

SpongeBob’s Valentine’s Day spirit is the exact mood we should all be in, whether or not we have a valentine, which leads to SpongeBob clashing with Squidward. It’s a classic cartoon episode with its own twist on love, highlighting the gap between hopeless romantics and people who dread the day altogether.

These iconic episodes show us that Valentine’s Day isn’t about love-filled gestures.

Love is more about the true heart behind it, the mistakes, misinterpretations and instances that make the audience members clench their jaws and feel painfully relatable.

Whether they make you laugh, cringe or feel bubbly inside, these episodes remind us that Valentine’s Day makes for the perfect stories this Feb. 14.