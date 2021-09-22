The dilemma with the D’Amelios

Graphic by Kyle St. John

Suspected to be another “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”-style series, the new Hulu exclusive “The D’Amelio Show” proved to dive deeper into the life of its central stars.

The docuseries stars the D’Amelios, a family that gained a strong following as online influencers following the massive success of daughters Charli, 17, and Dixie, 20, through TikTok.

Throughout the first episode, the show displays negative comments detesting the sisters’ fame and success. Many of the comments involve how people think Dixie is only famous because of her younger sister Charli. When questioned about it, Dixie turned it into fun banter by saying, “Yeah! Thanks!” and jokingly fist-bumping Charli.

As referenced by Charli, the reality of being a TikTok star is similar to that of a full-time job. She described an average day involving filming, meetings, Q&A posts, podcasts, fittings for photoshoots and schoolwork.

The matriarch of the D’Amelio family, Heidi, showed concern at the intense number of projects that her young daughter was involved in, as her main concern is wanting Charli to still be able to be a kid.

Many scenes expressed both D’Amelio sisters being shy and anxious.

The episode closed on Dixie suffering an emotional breakdown that stemmed from hate comments about a clip of her leaving the gym. The majority of said comments had to do with her appearance after the workout.

“They break up every single thing I do and make it, like, a negative thing,” Dixie exclaimed through tears.

Despite the vulnerable moment, Dixie requested for cameras to film her in order to capture the real emotions.

“That’s why … we have cameras on us, is because the main goal of ours is to tell a true story of us,” her father, Marc D’Amelio, explained.

“The D’Amelio Show” presents the true reality of teenagers being involved with overnight success. It has captured raw emotions and the true depth of being an influencer. The first season has indicated the young sisters balancing fame, success, school, growing up and the backlash of anonymous internet users.