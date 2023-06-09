‘The Little Mermaid’ is an unforgettable live action

Since Disney announced the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid,” the movie’s release has been highly anticipated by fans everywhere.

This animated classic begins under the sea, and the scenery is top-tier. The sea creatures and underwater effects look realistic, making the opening scene feel like the viewer was inside the movie.

The remake follows the original storyline with a few differences.

Ariel (Halle Bailey) and her love interest, Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), have more scenes together than in the original. As a result, their romance was much deeper than what it was in the animated version.

As well, Ariel’s deal with the antagonist, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), was also different. There is a bit of a twist involved in the plot point, which creates suspense that also allows for the romantic connection between Ariel and Prince Eric to develop more naturally.

Not only is the writing excellent, but the acting is superb as well. Bailey and Hauer-King have excellent chemistry on screen, and the casting couldn’t have been more perfect.

Sebastian (Daveed Diggs), Scuttle (Awkwafina) and Flounder (Jacob Tremblay) are a few honorable mentions that showcase the humor of this film. Every scene they were in was hilarious, and I found myself laughing several times.

McCarthy’s portrayal of Ursula was both humorous and terrifying. She did a great job remaining true to the original character while adding her comedic twist.

Most importantly, the soundtrack was uniquely reimagined. Every song was performed exceptionally and it made the movie more enjoyable. There were even four new songs included that weren’t in the original. They were all creative and impactful additions to the plot.

The live-action isn’t an exact replication of the 1989 original, but it did not disappoint. The amazing casting, extra scenes and details improved the entire storyline.

Despite the backlash and concerns, “The Little Mermaid” has undoubtedly made a splash and is living up to fans’ high expectations.