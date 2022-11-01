There’s nothing scarier than a Jeffrey Dahmer costume this Halloween

Graphic by Sarah Irwin

It should go without saying, but don’t idolize serial killers.

This piece of seemingly common sense has been called into question by recent Netflix originals like the wildly popular series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and the film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” about Ted Bundy.

Halloween is meant to be a joyous occasion, indulging the macabre and making light of our fears with silly costumes and parties. Giving this treatment to real-life killers that have ended so many lives sends a callous message to survivors and loved ones.

Thankfully, celebrities like Simone Biles have urged everyone to refrain from imitating the serial killer, tweeting “im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain’t having it!!!!!!”

While Biles’ words are appreciated, if it takes an Olympic gymnast on social media to sway you from dressing up as a notorious cannibal, you may have other problems.

Additionally, eBay’s violence and violent criminals policy prohibits the sale of items “that promote or glorify violence or violent acts, or are associated with individuals who are notorious for committing violent acts.” It’s unclear when the online retailer actually enacted this policy since it recently had items like masks of Evan Peters as Dahmer available for purchase.

While not a costume, you can buy a T-shirt that reads “Choke me like Bundy. Eat me like Dahmer” with their faces from Amazon for as low as $15.95. As a general safety tip, don’t advertise your wish to be violently killed.

If you’re tired of all the fictional character costumes and want to dress as something scary from real life, steer clear of serial killers. Instead, try something abstract like the climate crisis, taxes or crippling loneliness.