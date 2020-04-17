This week in pop culture

Although the current pandemic has slowed down several aspects of our normal routine, pop culture news certainly hasn’t stopped. Here are this week’s top headlines:

Biden receives key endorsements

In the past week, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and former President Barack Obama all endorsed former vice president Joe Biden’s presidential run, and it appears that he has the Democratic nomination in hand. However, the battle is far from over. Many individuals, including Kevin Roose of the New York Times, emphasize the need for Biden to work on his internet presence if he wants to be successful come November and capture younger voters.

Apple announces new iPhone SE

Apple announced the new iPhone SE this Wednesday in a virtual unveiling, with the official release date set for April 24 of this year. At $399, this is iPhone’s most affordable model in recent years. The new phone is supposed to have the best single-camera quality out of any model before it, as well as an A13 bionic smart chip, the fastest chip available in a smartphone. The chip enables increased battery life and health, in addition to being great for games and web surfing. While some think that the release’s timing is unfortunate given the current pandemic, many believe that a cheaper iPhone is a nice reprieve for individuals who have been financially affected by the onset of COVID-19.

Playboi Carti teases new album

On April 14, Playboi Carti teased his new album, “Whole Lotta Red” by posting the cover art on his Instagram. The first song from the album “@ MEH” was released later on April 16, adding to the hype. Fans of the rapper have been eagerly awaiting a new release after “Die Lit,” his acclaimed debut album, was released in 2018.

Producers of ‘The Bachelor’ premiere new show

The latest addition to the Bachelor series, “Listen to Your Heart,” premiered on ABC last Monday. While this is still under speculation, rumors indicate that couples will find their match and then embark on a series of music “challenges,” eventually leading to a couple versus couple showdown where America’s votes will determine the winner. In short, the series is basically “Bachelor in Paradise” meets “American Idol.”