This week in pop culture

Everyone and their mother released a new single

That’s right, several artists dropped new singles this week, including Alanis Morisette, Alicia Keys, Avril Lavigne, Charli XCX, Cher Lloyd, Evanescence and Kane Brown. Lavigne re-recorded her recent single “We Are Warriors” and changed the lyrics to appreciate essential workers. All proceeds from the single have been pledged to Project HOPE, an organization helping medical personnel during this pandemic. Keys also honored unsung heroes with her song “Good Job” which she performed at CNN’s coronavirus town hall Thursday. Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YQsEe0fD3k

Illinois celebrates first legal 420

This past Tuesday, Illinois celebrated its first legal 420 as a state after recreational marijuana use was legalized in January. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the legal weed business is far from booming. Although some dispensaries are still open for online orders, some have decided to exclusively sell to people who use it for medical purposes.

‘New’ Banksy piece discovered in artist’s hometown

On Wednesday, a Bristol woman out for a walk discovered that famed graffiti artist Banksy had made an addition to his 2014 mural of “The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum,” his take on Johannes Vermeer’s painting “The Girl With The Pearl Earring.” The addition? A giant blue face-mask. Unfortunately, the mural didn’t last long before being defaced by explicit graffiti and painted over by the city.

TikTok to host a virtual prom

This week, social media app TikTok announced that it will be hosting a virtual prom for quarantined teens. This week-long event, starting April 24, will kick off with a countdown from beauty guru Patrick Starrr and will include special backgrounds, choreographed dances specifically made for TikTok prom and special musical performances from Diplo and other musical guests. Just like real prom, attendees can request specific songs and engage with the DJs. The event also has a philanthropic purpose: fundraising for MusiCares, an organization providing aid to those in the music community who have been affected by COVID-19.





