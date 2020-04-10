This Week in Pop Culture

Here are the hot topics during this second week of April:

Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race

Sanders officially dropped out of the race on Wednesday, April 9 after facing disheartening results in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on March 17.

“I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and which would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour,” Sanders said. “While this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not.”

Many of his supporters took to Twitter, with one user stating “it is morally irresponsible for you to vote for joe biden” and Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson tweeting, “Nice to have two republicans on the ballot in November again.”

Tiger King

Despite rumors, ABC News confirmed that Joe Exotic has not tested positive for COVID-19. However, a spin-off series following the mysterious death of Carole Baskin’s husband has been confirmed to be in the works. It appears that Exotic may finally have the last laugh.

Peter Weber, the most recent Bachelor, shelters in place with former contestant Kelley Flanagan

This week, Flanagan appeared in one of Pete’s “cameos,” an app where people pay B and C-list celebrities to send them short videos of them saying things like “Congrats on the baby!” or “Happy Birthday!” In this cameo, Weber wished one fan a “Happy Birthday” while Flanagan walked up behind him, wrapping her arms around him. Though Weber claims that he and Flanagan aren’t dating, all evidence would point to the contrary.

‘Get naked in front of your boyfriend’ challenge

Though this TikTok trend wasn’t invented this week, it saw heightened popularity on the app these past few days. The premise of the challenge is that one person takes off their clothes off-camera and walks into a room where their significant other isn’t paying attention.

In most videos, the person throws a towel at their significant other, who normally retorts with something more or less explicit than “What the heck?”

The Weeknd’s big hits

“Blinding Lights” has maintained its No 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second week in a row. The song was featured on his latest album “After Hours” that was released on March 20. Other songs from the album on the charts include “Save your tears” in the 85th spot, “After Hours” at 61, “In your eyes” at 42 and “Heartless,” the previous number one song, at 12.

In other music news, Drake released the full version of the song “Tootsie Slide” last Friday after a shorter version reached TikTok fame due to an accompanying dance.