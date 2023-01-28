Three actresses that could replace Tiffany Haddish in ‘Girls Trip 2’

Graphic by Ethan Nelson

This past weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, Tracy Oliver, co-screenwriter of the 2017 film “Girls Trip,” officially confirmed that a sequel is in the works. Before anyone could get excited, myself included, actress Tiffany Haddish began trending on Twitter as users drew attention to a shocking lawsuit that accused her of child sexual abuse.

In light of this awful revelation, fans have understandably suggested that Haddish’s character be written out, recast or replaced. Whether or not Haddish reprises her role, here are three actresses that could be cast alongside the original ensemble of “Girls Trip 2.”

Janelle James

In 2021, actress and comedian Janelle James began starring as principal Ava Coleman on the hit show “Abbott Elementary” and has become a fan favorite. Ava’s character is a standout amongst the cast: she is selfish, rude and obtained the principal position through nefarious means. James, a veteran of dark comedy, delivers hilarious jokes on topics you would’ve never seen coming. Her contrasting style of humor would create a new, interesting dynamic among experienced actresses like Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Mignon Von

Perhaps the least-known star on this list is Mignon Von. She is no stranger to being in an all-female main cast, acting alongside three other Black women on Tyler Perry’s “Sistas.” Von’s character Danni King is a bold, hilarious and fearless airport employee who brings humor where characters are otherwise annoying and problematic. Her talents in this role prove her more than capable of filling the spot left by Haddish’s character Dina.

Issa Rae

This actress, writer, producer and comedian is best known for portraying Issa Dee on the critically-acclaimed HBO comedy series “Insecure.” Rae’s character is an unapologetically awkward and insecure aspiring entrepreneur whose character development brought me to tears. For every dramatic scene, there’s almost always a moment in which Issa undoubtedly embarrasses herself in a hilarious and relatable fashion. In 2019, Rae also starred alongside “Girls Trip” headliner Regina Hall in the film “Little,” in which her character shines the brightest. Rae’s history with Hall, along with her ability to elicit laughs, in unexpected moments makes her my top pick for another ladies-on-the-loose comedy in “Girls Trip 2.”