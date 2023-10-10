TV is back on the menu: WGA strike ends

Graphic by Ethan Nelson

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) ended its strike on Sept. 27. After nearly 150 days of protesting low-wages and the use of artificial intelligence, writers have returned to work.

The preliminary deal made with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will last until May 2026. Writers will receive an immediate 5% wage increase when the contract is finalized and implemented. A subsequent 4% raise will come in 2024 and another 3.5% increase in 2025.

WGA also secured greater protections against the use of AI. Using AI to write or rewrite material on the studio’s part is prohibited and anything written by AI cannot be used as source material.

The contract contains a better deal in regards to streamable content as well. Writers could now get residual income based on the views their projects receive. They could also collect a bonus if the show or film is viewed by at least 20% of the domestic subscription base. This new approach goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

WGA members can vote on the contract until Oct. 9. If the vote fails, the WGA will likely start protesting again, restarting the process.

Now that writers will be back at work, studios will need to focus on actors. Many actors are demanding similar changes as the WGA regarding pay, benefits, pensions and working conditions.

These strikes show no sign of stopping. On Tuesday, members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) picketed outside of Paramount Studios.

As writers return to studios, late night shows are back on air, including “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Writing can now continue for many other series, such as “Stranger Things,” “Night Court” and “Bunk’d.”

With the end of the WGA strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike continuing with no end in sight, we have to wait and see what other productions will be affected.