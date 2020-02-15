Voyeur 2020 💕

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the Voyeur 2020!

Every year, we publish a Valentine’s Day edition of our Voice section in order to bring a spirit of love to campus. This Valentine’s Day, we are excited to bring you a number of stories about love and relationships. Some stories will be serious, and other not so much, but all will be in good taste.

Whether you’re spending this Valentine’s Day alone or with a loved one, we hope you enjoy this edition and the variety of perspectives it offers.

Happy Valentine’s Day.

Love,

The Voice Editor

In this year’s Voyeur:

Five historical events that change the way you think of Valentine’s Day

Ghosting: It just wasn’t fate? You can always automate!

Valentine’s Day is Karl Marx’s opium-induced fever-dream

All you need is love – and representation

Did you know the gays play baseball?

Which one is harder in LGBTQ dating

Five essential LGBTQ love stories on TV

Four times love prevailed

Valentine’s Day around the world

Celebrate a Single-tine’s Day

In love with Broadway

Flirting in the group chat