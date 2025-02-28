What A$AP Rocky’s acquittal means for him, his album and rap

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

New York rapper A$AP Rocky was recently acquitted in a gun trial that spanned almost three years.

Despite being offered a relatively generous plea deal, Rocky maintained his innocence throughout the case. Facing a potential sentence of 24 years in prison, Rocky leapt into the arms of his longtime partner Rihanna after the verdict was announced.

Rocky is now the second mainstream rapper in the last six months to see an end to a long-standing legal battle. Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug was released in November on a plea deal after a multi-year RICO trial.

Rocky was a staple of 2010s hip-hop, releasing several popular records between 2011 and 2018. He quickly became one of the most respected artists in the cloud rap and trap scenes. However, he has not released a full-length project since his 2018 album “Testing.”

Rocky’s fourth studio album, titled “DON’T BE DUMB,” was supposed to be released in 2024, but it was postponed to 2025 and is assumed to be dropping in the coming months. But Rocky and Young Thug’s acquittal could have larger implications than just the new music we’ll (hopefully) be receiving from them soon.

Rap music has been on trial since its inception, both literally and figuratively. Prosecutors attempted to use rap lyrics against Young Thug in his trial, with the judge even saying some would be allowed in as evidence. Throughout its history, rap music has been seen as violent or criminal, a perception undoubtedly rooted in racism.

Thankfully, these recent verdicts appear to be a rejection of that stereotype and the discrimination it comes with.

Rocky received a direct acquittal, validating his decision not to plead guilty. While Young Thug did plead guilty, he stated he only did it to get back to his family, as he had been held without bond for over two years. Most legal experts thought he was winning the case before accepting the plea deal.

This is coming at a time when rap is reaching its peak of cultural relevance. Two of the last four Super Bowl Halftime Shows were hip-hop oriented, top ticket rappers are routinely selling out stadium tours and nearly a quarter of all streams on Spotify are for rap songs.

Despite what Fox News would like you to believe, rap is the most popular genre in America. With these results, artists like A$AP Rocky and Young Thug have not only had their music, but also their careers as musicians validated.

Hip-hop is the most innovative form of music we have, and it challenges the status quo. Rap is socially conscious in a unique, visceral way. Even if the lyrics don’t explicitly support social change, the simple creation of rap is a protest in itself. People in power are afraid of its cultural impact. These trials wouldn’t happen if they weren’t.

But honestly? Good.

It’s good that rappers continue to challenge the status quo. Art has been used as a form of protest for centuries, and while the forms and messages change, the sentiment doesn’t.

These trials have tried to discredit hip-hop, painting it as nothing more than a breeding ground for violence and criminal activity. Instead, they have firmly established the genre as one of our most potent forms of protest.