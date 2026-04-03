What comes next for ‘One Piece’

Graphic by Jordan Jones

Editor’s Note: This article includes mild spoilers.

After months of being left on the Egghead Island cliffhanger with no new episodes, “One Piece” is finally taking off again to Elbaph on April 5.

But for the fans, this is not just any return. It feels like the crew of the Straw Hats is close to a critical element of the story that completely changes the world of “One Piece.”

“One Piece” has remained active for more than 25 years, which is longer than most shows.

Many other series are born and die, but “One Piece” remains grounded in the lives of fans who carry similar dreams and hopes that live throughout the story.

A story that began in Romance Dawn about a boy striving to become the Pirate King has developed into a narrative about inherited will, freedom and a world full of mysteries that have lingered for centuries.

This is what makes the return so special, and the hiatus was not easy.

The gap was filled with rewatches of some of the biggest moments in the series, from the transition of Luffy into Gear 5 to the unveiling of the true identity of Joy Boy.

However, “One Piece” fans kept the anticipation alive, as they have been for decades. If anything, the anime’s hiatus is a build-up of tension before a storm hits on the Grand Line.

Now, it is set to return at one of the most important parts of the story yet.

The Straw Hats are reaching Elbaph, and the story is set to take a new shape, potentially changing everything fans thought they knew about the fictional world.

At the same time, the anime itself is taking on a new level of greatness.

“One Piece” has outdone itself visually, embracing the chaotic and cartoonish freedom of Luffy’s Gear 5 animations. It’s a style that suits Luffy’s personality to a tee. It remains unpredictable, limitless and impossible to ignore.

Monkey. D. Luffy uses Gear 5 for the first time in “ONE PIECE” episode 1071.

(Courtesy of Toei Animation / Eiichiro Oda)



But beyond the story and animation, “One Piece” has become something bigger.

It’s a cultural phenomenon.

On college campuses, in dorm rooms and in group chats around the world, people who grew up watching Luffy set out from Foosha Village are still here, now taking classes and watching the same adventure.

The connection between the “One Piece” story and people from around the world has not faded but rather changed.

In a world that changes every day, “One Piece” has lived inspiringly for over 25 years. Not because it has a story that has people waiting for a conclusion, but because there is meaning for what is presented.

It’s a story about pursuing something beyond yourself, having unconditional trust in those around you, and knowing that, in a world of chaos, freedom is worth fighting for.

So, that’s why April 5 matters.

With everything unfolding in the world today, a story about a boy pursuing his dreams and becoming the face of freedom and liberation is just what people need.

It’s not just the return of several episodes; it’s the return of a story people have been carrying around in their heads for decades, passing it along as if it were a will. It serves as a reminder that no matter everything that has happened so far – every arc, every battle, every plot twist – there are still people watching, looking for their own inspiration, waiting to see what lies at the end of the Grand Line.

For all the talk about treasure, “One Piece” was never just about what’s at the end.

It’s about the journey to get there, and somehow, after 25 years, it still feels like we’re getting closer to the truth.