Where did all the rom-coms go?

Graphic by Audrey Garcia

Last year, the romantic comedy film “Anyone But You” (2023) shattered box office projections, grossing over $220 million worldwide. The movie’s success led many to believe a mainstream rom-com resurgence was on the horizon.

Over a year later, we’re still waiting.

Rom-coms have been on the decline for years. In fact, only one of the 10 highest-grossing US rom-coms ever was released in the past fifteen years (2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians”). So what changed? Why do we seem so far gone from the days of movies like “The Proposal,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and “Hitch”?

To put it simply, media companies don’t think audiences want them.

Despite its success, “Anyone But You” was the 35th highest-grossing movie of 2024, making less than films that were considered flops, such as “Napoleon” or “The Flash.” The highest-grossing rom-com ever, the 1990 classic “Pretty Woman,” would’ve been just the 14th highest-grossing movie of 2024.

Additionally, there’s been a noticeable trend toward making art darker, more grounded and realistic.

Rom-coms don’t fit into that box. They often present an idealized, upbeat world where the biggest concern is ensuring two characters successfully navigate a romantic relationship. Romance controls the plot, drives the narrative and defines the conflict. A rom-com would be a break in all of the trends currently employed by the film and TV industry.

But maybe that’s precisely what the world could use. A break.

Take, for example, the Apple TV show “Ted Lasso.” It’s not a rom-com or even a movie, but for the sake of breaking away from the darkness of modern media, there is no better example.

“Ted Lasso” rejected negativity, providing a positive experience that was, for many viewers, an escape from the confines of most modern prestige television. And it was praised by audiences and critics alike, winning two Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series over its three-season run.

So, how do we bring rom-coms back to the mainstream? If you look at the most popular films in the genre, there’s one common denominator.

The stars.

“Anyone But You” featured rising stars Glen Powell (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”). “The Proposal” had Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. “Hitch” had Will Smith and Eva Mendes. Successful rom-coms have a tried and true formula: bringing in big names.

Give us a rom-com with Tom Holland and Zendaya, John David Washington and Zoe Saldana or Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Stone. Studios should use their superstars to attract an audience, just like the classics did.

Rom-coms aren’t going to be safe. Not all of them will achieve the success “Anyone But You” enjoyed. But the biggest rewards pose the biggest risks.

Maybe future rom-coms will experience a resurgence. Maybe they’ll give audiences a break from the rest of the media landscape. Maybe they can remind us why the genre was so beloved in the first place.