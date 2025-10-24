Who’s the real star of ‘Good Boy?’ Indy obviously!

Who needs a leading man when you’ve got a leading mutt?

“Good Boy” is a new thriller-horror movie that is viewed from the perspective of Indy, as he moves into a new home with his owner, only to uncover spiritual ghosts exclusively seen by Indy.

The opening montage of “Good Boy,” following Indy and his owner Todd growing up side by side, is quietly touching. In just a few minutes, it captures the bond between a dog and his human as they mature over the years. A tender, wordless sequence that lays the emotional foundation for what’s to come, so when the supernatural feeling begins to seep in, the contrast is sharp and effective.

Yes, the real star here is the dog. Indy, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, who plays himself. Director Ben Leonberg chose his own dog for the role and the film is structured so we see everything from Indy’s perspective.

The movie doesn’t use twists or instant jump scares. Instead, “Good Boy” lingers with a slow, quiet pace.

You spend most of the time seeing from Indy’s eyes, watching him navigate through a haunted house while his owner Todd (Shane Jensen) and his sister Vera (Ariella Friedman) pass through the background of Indy’s world.

We never see their faces, but we don’t need to. This is Indy’s movie.

The decision to shift the focus solely to Indy makes this “his” movie; Todd and Vera feel like supporting characters in the dog’s world, which is part of the film’s charm.

“Good Boy’s” cinematography deserves immediate attention for pulling off the whole movie from this perspective. Low angles, ambient lighting, long silences. It’s all beautiful, but it also makes the film feel somewhat lackluster.

“Good Boy” is short, but slow. Sometimes too slow.

The methodical build works for mood and immersion, but it can feel like “waiting” for things to happen instead of an immediate pull like an Insidious or Conjuring kind of movie.

Some scenes feel repetitive, like the several times Indy senses and investigates something, which can sour the suspense and make the pacing feel dull.

Still, “Good Boy” isn’t trying to make you jump out of your seat; it’s trying to make you feel what a dog might feel. Confusion, loyalty, fear–they all coexist in Indy’s performance.

So much so that the team behind the film sent an open letter to the Oscars on Indy’s behalf.

In a recent article from Variety, we learned that the team of “Good Boy” sent a request to the Oscars asking that animal performance be considered for acting categories, with Indy at the front and center of the campaign.

It’s a bold request, but you can argue it’s justified if you make a film like this. Indy carries the emotional weight of the movie without dialogue.

“Good Boy” isn’t perfect. It drags in parts, and viewers seeking a fast-paced scarefest may be left cold. But it’s a creative, emotional horror film for those willing to slow down. It’s quiet and eerie, told entirely through a dog who sees more than we do.

In short, yes, watch this movie. Or if you already have, rewatch that opening montage and realize how much it says—without a single word—through one dog’s eyes.