Why a bouquet? Try crochet, ‘mache and avoid clichés

Graphic by Injy Wasfy

It’s the time of year when pink and red are everywhere and snow may or may not be blanketing the streets. It’s Valentine’s Day. Whether they’re for a partner, family or friend, bouquets are the gift of choice for many people. But in the season where flowers don’t grow, don’t limit yourself to store-bought blooms. Here are some bouquet alternatives to try.

Don’t have money, but plenty of time?

Courtesy of Injy Wasfy

By going the crochet route, you can select colors you can’t find on actual flowers while also creating multifunctional designs – like a coaster. To make a flower-bordered coaster, for example, start with a magic circle, crochet 12 double stitches and work three to five rows, adding stitches with every row. Then, add green for the leaves before choosing your flowers for the final row.

Looking to make use of gift wrap?

Courtesy of Injy Wasfy

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, gift bag paper could be sitting in your drawer waiting for a chance to shine again. This is the perfect opportunity. If you have bright varieties, start by tearing them into four-inch strips. Then, fold the strips on the long side unevenly. While twisting about the center, make sure to ruffle the paper to give it that natural edge. When you’re done with the first, make a few more – they look better in a bunch!

Want something that sparkles?

Courtesy of Injy Wasfy

If you’re not a fan of flowers but still want a unique take on a classic gift, this might be the approach for you. With acrylic gems, spare wire and some hot glue, you could twist even the strangest of things into a mini bouquet. It’ll make a nice office trinket and catch the light just right.