Why Taylor Swift’s relationship with Matt Healy has sparked controversy

Shortly after Taylor Swift broke up with her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn, rumors spread that the pop superstar was dating Matt Healy, lead vocalist of The 1975.

Fans have taken to social media to express their distaste for her latest rumored romance based on Healy’s history of problematic behavior.

On an episode of The Adam Friedland Show, Healy made racist comments about Dominican and Nigerian rapper Ice Spice. Healy and the hosts, Friedland and Nick Mullen, mocked various accents and referred to the New York native as “one of the Inuit Spice Girls” and a “chubby Chinese lady.” The episode was deemed so offensive that both Apple and Spotify removed it.

While recent transgressions like this have attracted attention, Healy has a long history of discrimination, misogyny, homophobia and transphobia. In 2016, Healy even said that dating Swift would be “emasculating.”

As someone who is involved in activism, Swifties have accused the “Cardigan” songstress of being complicit and performative. While the response has been overwhelmingly negative, some fans have also said that Swift should not be negatively regarded for simply associating with Healy. Indeed, she cannot be blamed for his actions; however, it’s hard to defend her lack of concern or acknowledgment of his past and various hurtful remarks.

It’s always shocking and unfortunate when beloved stars get involved with people who have proven discriminatory and egregiously offensive. However, some people have pointed out that the timely response to Swift and Healy’s relationship directs a long overdue closer look at his behavior.

Healy should not have had to be involved with Swift for him to be held accountable for his actions. The amount of success he has maintained in his career over the years is astonishing and fans are rightfully upset and concerned that Swift is reportedly involved with him.