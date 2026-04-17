Yes, people still watch WWE – especially in college

Graphic by Jordan Jones

The age of streaming has taken the world by storm, to the point where it seems unlikely that a decades-old form of entertainment like the WWE could still have relevance today.

However, in 2026, WWE is not only relevant but thriving – to some.

On a college campus, that “some” find it an interesting subject.

Walk through a dorm or housing building the week of WrestleMania and you’ll find a mix of reactions. Some students are fully tuned in, keeping up with storylines and watching matches live. Others would never follow pro-wrestling and might not even care about it, but they’ll still recognize names like John Cena or The Undertaker.

Then, there’s people who actively follow the events but only catch clips of WWE fights on TikTok or learn about the results from their friends.

Despite drastic changes in media consumption, the WWE is still capable of attracting large crowds from different generations, and one can see this diversity within the campus population. Some students connect with the sport since it reminds them of their childhood days when they used to watch it right after school, or even on the weekends.

The result is an overlap: younger students experiencing it in real time, while older fans engage with it through nostalgia and cultural familiarity.

WWE thrives in its accessibility across age groups. Kids are drawn in by colorful characters, dramatic entrances and clear heroes and villains, just as they were decades ago. At the same time, older audiences remain engaged, often appreciating the layered storytelling and nostalgia factor.

For many college students and young adults, WWE represents a bridge between childhood and adulthood – a form of entertainment that has evolved alongside them.

That cross-generational appeal is part of the reason why WWE’s formula still works.

It doesn’t demand full-time attention the way many shows do. You don’t need to watch every episode or follow every storyline to understand what’s happening. Instead, WWE thrives on big, scene-setting moments: returns, rivalries and headline matches. In a college environment where schedules are busy and attention is split between classes, work and social life, that flexibility makes a difference.

Most recently, WrestleMania 42, where Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk in a headline match, generated massive buzz. On paper, the outcome may seem predictable to some, but the appeal was never about who won.

It was about the buildup, tension and the promos. All of those coincide, creating something special. WWE understands something important many modern entertainment platforms struggle with: people don’t just want content, they want moments.

At the same time, WWE’s presence on social media keeps it embedded in student culture.

Major moments aren’t confined within the ring; they spread across platforms almost instantly. A single clip from WrestleMania can reach students who haven’t watched a full match in years, pulling them into the conversation, even if only temporarily.

WWE benefits from its status as a “live event.” In a world increasingly dominated by on-demand viewing, its events create a sense of urgency. While most entertainment can now be paused, skipped or binge-watched later, WWE events bring people together in a shared space and time.

Fans want to experience the action in real time, alongside others, contributing to a shared cultural moment. This communal aspect is something many forms of modern media lack.

While WWE may not dominate everyone’s go-to watchlist, its ability to remain part of the conversation – across ages, interest and different levels of engagement – shows why it still works. In our world nowadays, WWE isn’t just watched. It’s remembered, shared, and in its own way, still experienced.





