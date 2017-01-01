News

Officers bear beards for charity

Scruffy Bradley University Police Department officers gathered in the Michel Student Center with students Wednesday in order to raise money for the Special Olympics of Illinois. The officers spent the past month grooming and growing out their beards as they … read more

Giving Tuesday raises more than $1 million

Students register to ‘Be the Match’

Bradley makes goals for next 5 years

Smoke-free campus initiative update

Sports

Junior Donte Thomas puts up a contested shot in a win earlier this year against Illinois-Springfield. ￼photo by Justin Limoges

Braves fend off Panthers

The Bradley men’s basketball team came out on top of a back-and-forth game Tuesday night at Eastern Illinois, giving the team its first road win of the young season. Eastern Illinois’s Demetrius McReynolds jump started the Panthers hot start, scoring … read more

One-on-One: Who should be the 4th CFP team?

Women split week’s games in decisive fashion

The Week Ahead: Sports Schedule 2016-12-02

Baseball’s sweet music

Voice

‘The Edge of Seventeen’ receives an ‘Easy A’ as a teen movie

“When I get mad, I get really quiet and really still, and I say to myself, ‘Everyone in the world is as miserable as you are; they’re just better at pretending.’” This may sound like horrible advice for a mother … read more

A great big magical world

Will Nintendo’s new console Swtch things up?

DAPL: the controversy continues

A stranger in a strange land: The story of a German immigrant

Opinion

Editorial: Semester winners and losers

As a semester wrap-up, The Scout took a look at some of the good, the bad and the ugly of Fall 2016. Check out the verdict here.   Thumbs up to BUPD The Bradley University Police Department impressed us time … read more

Column: Hasta luego, Bradley

Thank you, Lydia

Editorial: One more thing before you go…

Nostalgic Nelson: Enjoy college while you can

Web-only

Students lend a hand during the holidays

A Hand Up for the Holidays, an initiative run by the Lewis J. Burger Center for Student Leadership and Public Service to provide students at Trewyn Elementary with winter clothing items and uniforms, will be collecting items on campus. Director … read more

Arrival Movie Review

Ward advances to NCAA Championships

Women’s basketball drops first two games of season