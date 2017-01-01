Bradley president responds to his remarks on sexual assault
On the morning of Dec. 14, Bradley University's President Gary Roberts appeared on WMBD News to discuss campus safety. During the segment, Roberts commented on a Dec. 8 safety alert. The alert notified the Bradley community that a female student …
News
Officers bear beards for charity
Scruffy Bradley University Police Department officers gathered in the Michel Student Center with students Wednesday in order to raise money for the Special Olympics of Illinois. The officers spent the past month grooming and growing out their beards as they …
Sports
Braves fend off Panthers
The Bradley men's basketball team came out on top of a back-and-forth game Tuesday night at Eastern Illinois, giving the team its first road win of the young season. Eastern Illinois's Demetrius McReynolds jump started the Panthers hot start, scoring …
Voice
‘The Edge of Seventeen’ receives an ‘Easy A’ as a teen movie
"When I get mad, I get really quiet and really still, and I say to myself, 'Everyone in the world is as miserable as you are; they're just better at pretending.'" This may sound like horrible advice for a mother …
Opinion
Editorial: Semester winners and losers
As a semester wrap-up, The Scout took a look at some of the good, the bad and the ugly of Fall 2016. Check out the verdict here. Thumbs up to BUPD The Bradley University Police Department impressed us time …
Web-only
Students lend a hand during the holidays
A Hand Up for the Holidays, an initiative run by the Lewis J. Burger Center for Student Leadership and Public Service to provide students at Trewyn Elementary with winter clothing items and uniforms, will be collecting items on campus. Director …