The Activities Council of Bradley University will host movie showings of “The Secret Life of Pets,” an animated comedy about the life of a terrier, Max, when his owner takes in a stray dog, Duke.

“The Secret Life of Pets” is rated PG and features actors Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart and Ellie Kemper.

Movie showings are at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 in Marty Theatre. Admission is free for students, $2 for the public and concessions will be sold for $1.