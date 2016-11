The World Languages and Cultures Department invites students to attend a screening of the German film “Phoenix” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 in Neumiller Lecture Hall.

The film is set in a post-World War II Germany and features a Holocaust survivor trying to determine if the man she loves betrayed her.

Entry is free and open to the public. Contact Brenda Peterburs, administrative assistant of the World Languages and Cultures Department, with questions at blpeterburs@fsmail.bradley.edu.