Dr. Kathryn A. Hain will give a presentation on the history of women in slavery at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Wyckoff Room of Cullom-Davis Library.

Hain will address a number of topics, including how long the female slave trade has been going on as well as how historical shifts in political power impacted the slave trade.

The event is free and open to the public. Contact the History Department with questions at (309) 677-2401.