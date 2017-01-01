Brief: Irish Braves holds inaugural meeting

Bradley’s first Irish organization, Irish Braves, will hold its first meeting at noon March 1 in Cullom-Davis Library room 229.

Irish Braves is looking for students who are interested in Irish culture, food and history as well as those with personal experiences related to Ireland. At the meeting, the future of the club will be discussed and elections will be held for a final board member.

The club is open to all Bradley students. For more information, contact Irish Braves’ president Anna Berlinger at aberlinger@mail.bradley.edu.