Debate One-on-One

Who was the real loser of Monday’s debate? The Scout staff got together for a one-on-one.

Hillary Clinton totally lost

By: Sammantha Dellaria

Hillary Clinton left the debate stage Monday night with her supporters shouting, “Hill yes!”

Clinton made a good attempt to best her opponent, but she still has a lot of room for improvement.

Her performance came off very scripted. Often times throughout the night, she hit her more creative points in a way that failed to inspire voters.

For example, take her criticism of Trump’s version of trickle down economics. When addressing the topic, Clinton referred to it as “Trumped up, trickle down” economics. While that quip may have served as a moment to point out the inadequacies of her opponent, the attempt to get a few laughs instead fell flat to the audience both at Hofstra University and at home. Her delivery of the joke missed its mark and left me uncomfortable. I don’t know about anyone else, but to me, “Trumped up, trickle down” sounds like a description of college students on a Friday evening.

I’m not saying it is wrong to prepare for a presidential debate, but the degree to which she was organized came off as robotic and impersonal.

Maddie might accuse Trump of being rude to his opponents, but he came across as comfortable on the debate stage.

Clinton doesn’t necessarily need to adopt Trump’s temperament. However, she should look to be more relaxed as she is an experienced candidate who knows her policies well and, therefore, doesn’t need to be so scripted.



The shape of an ‘L’ on Trump’s forehead

By: Maddie Gehling

Donald Trump has a real reputation for being a bully, and let’s be honest – this status began way before he came into the presidential limelight.

And as the November elections draw nearer, it’s becoming easier to see this uncontrollable business tycoon-turned-pseudo-politician’s true colors.

Trump proved to be a complete liar at Monday night’s debate. He said he never claimed the Chinese invented climate change as a hoax, despite a tweet that explicitly states this opinion. And I’m sorry to tell you supporters, but crime has actually fallen in New York City during President Obama’s terms, contrary to what Trump would have you believe.

And let’s talk about how childish he was. I lost track of how many times Trump shouted the word “wrong” into the microphone when he didn’t have a rebuttal prepared, and according to PBS, he interrupted Clinton a total of 51 times.

I know debates are supposed to be raw, honest glimpses into the politician’s views and platforms, but that doesn’t excuse Trump’s lack of professionalism. He appeared too loose and unprepared to answer questions that didn’t have to do with his businesses or the economy.

Sammy will tell you Hillary Clinton was too machinelike but this is absolutely false. Clinton was simply prepared, and she was unable to clearly present her full goals because Trump was interrupting her every two seconds.

I do not want to be represented by a tormentor who insists he has such a good “temperament,” when in reality all he can do is shout ramblings about his business properties.