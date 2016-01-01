End of six-month birthday party

To conclude the celebration of Lydia Moss Bradley’s 200th birthday, the university will host a holiday party Tuesday, Dec. 6. The event will take place at 4 p.m. in the Shaheen Hall of Pride, located on the first floor of the Hayden-Clark Alumni Center.

The celebration of Lydia’s bicentennial birthday kicked off with a ceremony at her gravesite in the summer, as her birthday is July 31, 1816.

“The holiday party is the culmination of six months of events and publicity about Mrs. Bradley’s inspiring life,” Janet Lange, Interim Associate Vice President for the Office of Marketing and Publications, said.

The party will include light refreshments and a drawing of four $50 gift certificates to the Bradley bookstore. President Gary Roberts, his wife, and one or more of their dogs will welcome guests.

“President [Roberts] and Mrs. [Donna] Roberts are hosting the event, along with the reenactor who plays Mrs. Bradley,” Lange said. “Linda Aylward, Special Collections Assistant in the Cullom-Davis Library, will be dressed in period costume and will greet guests as Mrs. Bradley.”

Aylward said she’s studied 19th century history and owns a reproduction dress from the 1860s.

“[The dress] would go along the lines of the new portrait of Lydia that Donna Roberts created,” Aylward said. “It’s similar in color to what she used, and it’s done from a historically accurate pattern from the time period.”

Aylward said working in Special Collections allowed her to learn more about Lydia’s life than she ever imagined.

“Everything about her is fascinating,” Aylward said.

The Office of Marketing and Publications will videotape parts of the party. Afterwards, a holiday card with a link to the video will be shared with alumni, donors and campus.

“We held a similar event in 2015, and guests enjoyed a chance to spend time together in a social [setting],” Lange said. “We hope that guests will have fun being together before the start of finals and the conclusion of the semester.”