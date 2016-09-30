Sigma Kappa walks to end Alzheimer’s

Bradley’s chapter of Sigma Kappa is the leading team in central Illinois and ninth nationally for its annual fundraiser, Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Beating 235 teams, Bradley’s Sigma Kappa chapter has raised about $16,400 for the Alzheimer’s Association so far.

“We come from a fairly small school, but that hasn’t stopped us from being in the top 10 fundraisers with schools five times our size,” Mary Raczek, president of Sigma Kappa, said.

The sorority women raise money through several avenues, including selling support flowers and bracelets in Michel Student Center.

“This is the most successful our chapter has ever been with our fundraising for the walk,” Shelby Brown, vice president of philanthropic services, said. “[Last year] we came in second place for just our walk. This year we blew that out of the water.”

After fundraising, the Sigma Kappa members will volunteer at the walk by putting out signs and manning check-in tables.

“After the walk is all set up, we walk in it ourselves,” Raczek, a junior early childhood education major, said. “For many girls, this is an emotional time considering family history with Alzheimer’s.”

Brown, a junior nursing major, said the walk means something special to her.

“[Having] cared for people who have been affected by this disease and watching them go through such a horrible process is heart wrenching,” Brown said. “I would do anything to support such a great organization that has truly changed my life and my outlook on everything.”

Brown said the walk is important to everyone involved because there are valuable lessons to be learned from the experience.

“Don’t take your day-to-day life for granted because you could one day not even remember your own family,” Brown said. “I walk to someday end this devastating disease.”

Registration for The Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at noon Oct. 2 at Liberty Park.