Students dress for success

The Wellness Office and student organization Fashion Focus joined together at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Neumiller Hall to host “Slice of Fashion,” which included a 10-person fashion show.

The aim of the show was to help students in interviews and to kick off the Wellness Office’s new Bradley Branches Wellness Model. The model is comprised of eight dimensions of wellness: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social and spiritual.

“Slice of Fashion is an Occupational Wellness initiative that is hoping to promote some insight on what to wear to a job interview or at a professional setting versus what to wear to work in a more casual setting,” Assistant Director of Wellness Anna Reed said. “We are hoping to prepare Bradley students for the upcoming Job Fair that the Smith Career Center will be hosting in February, as well as to educate students on proper business attire in their future endeavors.”

During the show, models walked onstage one at a time to display their professional attire. An announcer described each article of clothing while larger pictures of the items were projected behind the student models.

“I think Slice of Fashion is important for students because these are some of the outfits that you are going to wear for the rest of your career, so it was very helpful to have some examples and pointers,” junior mechanical engineering major and Slice of Fashion model Hannah Junius said. “First impressions are extremely important, because before you are even able to introduce yourself, the employer is already beginning to assess you just on your dress alone.”

Fashion Focus requested models wear pieces from their own wardrobes to demonstrate that fashion can be affordable. At the end of the show, all of the models lined up so audience members could ask any questions and hear final fashion tips.

“Fashion Focus is a club that allows creative, fashion-forward students to come together to collaborate on ideas and learn more about the fashion industry and career opportunities,” senior retail merchandising major and Fashion Focus president Taylor Caridine said. “Fashion Focus works to unite fellow students who share a love for the industry as a whole by allowing anyone interested to become a member.”

Fashion Focus has partnered with other clubs and organizations in the past to demonstrate appropriate business attire. The group aims to help fellow students feel confident while dressing for work-related events.

“I learned about the difference between how I should dress for a casual or formal business event,” sophomore undecided major Emily Eshoo said. “It is important to know how to dress appropriately for the specific occasion because looking classy can create a good first impression.”