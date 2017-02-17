Concert Contemplation

I can’t remember the last day I went without listening to music.

Even though I don’t sing or play any instruments. I know I’m not the only one who loves music without having any particular musical talent.

Growing up in Austin, Texas, the Live Music Capital of the World, I’ve been surrounded by music for as long as I can remember. Honestly, people probably regret asking me, “What kind of music do you like?” because I’m likely to give them a three hour response. But I’ll just give you the abbreviated version — I listen to many different genres and artists, but my preferred genre is rock. Alternative rock, classic rock, indie rock, punk rock — you name it.

With South By Southwest and Austin City Limits in my backyard, it probably doesn’t come as a surprise that I’ve been to many concerts. If I had to pick the best concert I’ve been to, I think I’d choose Blink-182. I’ve been a fan of Blink for a long time, and I wanted to see them live for years. As soon as they announced their fall tour last year, I bought tickets during the presale.

The anticipation over the next few months did nothing but fuel my excitement. When the concert finally arrived, I was more engaged during it than any other concert I’d attended previously. Bringing a lot of energy into the venue, the entire crowd of more than 30,000 people was buzzing with enthusiasm and in high spirits.

In those chaotic moments of concert adrenaline, people in the crowd are being touched and inspired in different ways. Even when I went to the hot, humid Warped Tour in San Antonio, people were still able to connect with one another and enjoy the music. It truly has the power to bring people together.

When I first came to Bradley, I was over 1,000 miles from home and didn’t know anyone. However, during my first semester of freshman year, I was able to make friends with similar tastes in music.

At the time, I had the opportunity to see Bring Me The Horizon with one of my new-found friends. Being able to go and enjoy that concert with her brought us closer together as friends, and it is a fond memory we still talk about to this day.

This semester it was announced that Bastille is coming to Bradley’s campus this April. By now I’m sure you can guess that, yes, I’ve already bought my tickets. I’m really looking forward to the concert, and I better see y’all there.