Ketterrer drafted to Columbus Crew

Former Bradley goalkeeper Logan Ketterer has found himself training on the Hilltop for the last five seasons, working up from being a redshirt to one of the top goalkeepers in the Missouri Valley Conference. Ketterer now finds himself in South America, training with his new team, the Columbus Crew.

Ketterer was drafted in the fourth round, 71st overall, in the 2017 Major League Soccer SuperDraft two weeks ago. The former Bradley goalkeeper starred for the Braves as an All-Missouri Valley Conference honorable mention in each of the last two seasons, finishing his career at Bradley with a 1.37 goals against average. He was also a two-time MVC Scholar Athlete.

The MLS SuperDraft has four rounds, each team getting one selection per round. Unlike drafts in other professional sports leagues, the picks come exclusively from NCAA soccer teams.

In the time leading up to the draft, Ketterer said he was focused on staying in shape, continuing his workouts and sending his highlight video around to different teams. He worked out with the Chicago Fire at their January combine but said he was keeping his hopes up for the draft.

“It was super exciting to be drafted by the Columbus Crew [Soccer Club],” Ketterer said. “I had picked up my books that day ready to go to class for the semester then next thing you know I’m headed to Columbus, and now I’m at pre-season training camp. It’s a phenomenal organization, and I’m really excited for this great opportunity.”

Ketterer is now training in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was able to communicate with The Scout via telephone. Being so far away with limited communication outlets, Ketterer can simply focus on soccer.

“We have training every day and we’re eating well, sleeping well and watching soccer,” Ketterer said. “We’re just down here getting ready for the season coming up.”

Bradley head coach Jim DeRose said he is very proud of how much Ketterer has grown since the start of his career at Bradley.

“I’m really excited for Logan,” DeRose said. “It’s the absolute end game for a lot of hard work. He came in as a red-shirt and didn’t play for [his first] three years, but the past two years he worked himself into being one of the top goalkeepers in the country.”

Ketterer is currently unsigned and said he is hoping for a roster spot on the team when the season starts in March.

“The signing process is a long process, but there’s a great group of guys here, and there’s a couple of us in the same boat,” Ketterer said. “We’re all just looking to bring as much as we can every day and trying to make as big of an impact as we can.”

In a time when many players decide to transfer to a different school after a season of sitting out, DeRose said Ketterer stands out for his dedication towards continued improvement.

“I think what really marked his whole career here is resiliency,” DeRose said. “It’s the age old adage ‘be ready when your number’s called,’ and he did that. He’s a guy that can win you games and keep you in games. I think he’ll have that same attitude in the professional ranks so he can step on the final roster and keep working his way forward.”

Ketterer is the ninth Bradley soccer player to be drafted by the MLS, the first since Bryan Gaul was drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2012 and was one of two MVC players selected this year along with Austin Ledbetter, a defender from SIU-Edwardsville.

“Wherever you go you always have to start somewhere, and I think that was the great thing about Bradley,” Ketterer said. “I didn’t play my first two [eligible] seasons, and I just had to keep working every day, and eventually, you’ll get that chance you’re hoping for. I’m hoping to have that same scenario here with the Columbus Crew. I’ve just got to keep working hard every day and wait for that opportunity.”