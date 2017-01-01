One-on-One: Who Will win the Super Bowl?

Patriots

BY COLE BREDAHL

The Patriots have battled through injuries and suspensions this year but are still the most dominant team in football. Any team that can finish the regular season 14-2 when its star quarterback, Tom Brady, is suspended for four games, while his favorite target is missing nearly the whole year, is going to win the Super Bowl.

Brady and the Patriots are unstoppable offensively. They finished third in points per game in the regular season, so they know how to find the end zone. Brady is playing for his fifth ring, whereas the Falcons’ Matt Ryan has never even played in a Super Bowl. Ryan is inexperienced, while Brady is one of the most clutch players in the history of the NFL. He knows how to get the job done.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the season was the phenomenal play by the top-ranked Patriots defense. The defense allowed a minuscule 15.6 points per game in the regular season – more than two points better than every other team in the league. The Patriots also ranked third in turnover differential with a +12. The Patriots take care of the ball on offense and consistently create turnovers.

The Super Bowl is all about taking advantage of all the opportunities you are granted, and the Patriots will take advantage of the Falcons’ mistakes. Brady is winning another ring and will probably have an MVP trophy to go with it. Kevin is saying what he thinks everyone wants to hear, that the Falcons can upset the evil Patriots. But he’s wrong.

Falcons

BY KEVIN LINDGREN

Super Bowl Sunday is finally upon us. While many fans are picking the Patriots, I believe the Atlanta Falcons will defeat New England and hoist the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

For starters, Matt Ryan is having the best stretch of his career. No defense has been able to stop Atlanta’s offense. In the two playoff games the Falcons played, Ryan threw for seven touchdowns and ran for another. Thanks to Ryan and the team’s running back duo, the Falcons offense is the best in football.

Both Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman played on another level this year because they complement each other so well. Freeman is a downhill runner with good vision, while Coleman is exceptional out of the backfield and has tremendous speed. Both Freeman and Coleman help set up the play action game, where Ryan can find All-Pro receiver Julio Jones down the field.

Atlanta doesn’t support an elite defense, but the sacks and takeaways really stand out. Vic Beasley is a tremendous edge rusher, leading the league in sacks with 15.5 on the season. Defensive back Jalen Collins forced a crucial fumble last week, while rookies Deion Jones and Keanu Neal add a physical aspect to the Falcons defense, punishing receivers and running backs who get in their way.

Cole may argue that Tom Brady cannot be stopped, but neither can Matt Ryan. In a shootout, the Falcons have enough talent at the skill positions to come out on top. Right now, Atlanta is playing complementary football, and the team’s defense and offense are in sync. That in itself is more dangerous than any Patriots player.