End of the road for One Direction?

Imagine waking up to hear that your absolute favorite boy band of all time may not be returning from their hiatus. You’d probably be filled with a mix of emotions ranging from confusion to heartache and sadness.

This is what millions of “Directioners” have felt lately when it was rumored Niall Horan from One Direction is in the beginning stages of launching his own solo career. Releasing his debut song “This Town” acts as proof; although he’s gotten much support from this release, many fans have shared their concerns on whether or not he is officially signing off with One Direction.

He mentioned he has formed many relationships with other artists and a number of collaborations have been in the works. Not only that, but Horan is also rumored to be producing an album of his own. His goal behind all of this is to write more for himself than other people. Horan is writing the kind of music he wants, and “This Town” definitely reflects that.

Simon Cowell, who signed One Direction to his label “Syco Music,” is quite uncertain on whether this hiatus could be a breakup. He said, “In a weird way, I don’t want to know. I don’t think they’ve had enough time to experience what it’s like not being in the group to really answer that.”

I’m sure Cowell’s not alone in not wanting to know the fate of the band. Horan has said he misses being a part of One Direction, so maybe this feeling will drive him to convince the band to stay together.

Horan recently spoke out to 1D fans, reassuring them that this isn’t the end times for the band just yet. While he has been writing and in the midst of trying different things out musically, it appears he isn’t quite done with One Direction yet, so keep an eye on the news for updates.