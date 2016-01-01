Pet Peeves

If you own a pet, you probably like to spend money on them. Besides buying just the necessities like food and leashes, most pet owners should like to buy toys and accessories for their furry friends. And if you really love your pet, you would do what any other rich person would do, and buy them the latest gadgets. How about a smart phone?

It wasn’t long ago that Apple released the iPhone 7 to the market, but it also wasn’t too long until someone actually bought one for his pet. According to the Huffington Post, Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin bought his dog Coco, eight iPhone 7s. He’s one lucky canine.

It’s unclear why a dog would need an iPhone 7, or eight of them for that matter. Regardless of the actual reason behind this, we’d still judge Jianlin for his choice to buy odd gifts for his pet. But in reality, I’m sure that most of us would have done the same thing, in terms of buying our pets unusual and expensive gifts if we were as rich.

Remember when parents began to give their children the latest pieces of technology and were criticized because it seemed unorthodox? Well, it’s clear that new technology is not the only thing that surprises us; rather, it is whom people are buying technology for.

Jianlin also bought two golden Apple watches for Coco. I can say I’m sincerely jealous of Coco’s treasures, but I’m also ashamed I haven’t spent as much on my own pet. It goes without saying a dog may never need an iPhone, but isn’t it the thought that counts?

I was inspired to find the best gift to give to my pet. I always assumed pets could be given chew toys or flavorful treats shaped as large bones, but it never came to me to think about unusual gifts that don’t include typical accessories.

Oddly enough, there are many more unusual gifts that are a tad cheaper that any owner can give to their pets. To name a few: claw polish, treat launchers, unisex perfume and non-alcoholic, beef-tasting “Bowser Beer.”

I personally wouldn’t buy my dog claw polish to stylize her nails, but this definitely opens my eyes to the world of gift giving to pets. However, a treat launcher does sound promising. It can turn the act of rewarding a good dog into a game for the both.

With so many options for your favorite pet in the world, why not pick one they’d never see coming? Just remember ¬– a gift they could actually use may be more appreciated.