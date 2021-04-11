Editorial: Ignoring the fire doesn’t put it out

The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) and Multicultural Greek organizations ignited a fire that spread throughout the Greek community when they announced a boycott on the remainder of Greek Week.

NPHC’s statement, which was released via social media, explained that this action was in response to a student-led Greek life panel hosted for admitted students that did not include representatives from their own or any multicultural Greek organization.

Currently, there are claims that this was an unfortunate last-minute scheduling conflict for the panelists set to represent these organizations. Even more prevalent is the message heating up social media platforms — that admissions doesn’t care.

Why is the university simply watching the fire spread?

In the last two days, the Interfraternity Council, the Panhellenic Council and the Greek programming board have all announced they’ve joined in boycotting Greek Week, citing the admissions incident. At a school where Greek life makes up 30 percent of the student population, this issue cannot go unaddressed.

Still, Bradley has remained silent.

The Scout is not currently in the position to determine whether what happened should be regarded as an unfortunate accident or complete negligence. However, Greek life has chosen the latter.

In the absence of explanation, the community will draw its own conclusions. Given that the topic is such a critical one — diversity and inclusion — it’s especially important this is addressed.

To the university administration: we deserve responses when asking these big questions. Had the university addressed that first press release by NPHC when it was only a small flame, they maybe wouldn’t have to cope with a frustrated, burning campus.





