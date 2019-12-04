 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Armed robbery at an off-campus residence

By Haley Johnson on December 4, 2019

At approximately 7:26 p.m. on Tuesday, an armed robbery took place in an off-campus area in the 900 block of N. Cooper Street, near the intersection of West Laura Avenue.

The Bradley University Police Department issued a safety alert just before 8 p.m and briefed the campus about the incident.

According to the email, “two unknown suspects approached a Bradley student in a backyard of a home, displayed a handgun and obtained the victim’s property.”

There were no injuries reported, and the suspects fled the scene.According to BUPD, the incident is still under investigation. 

Bradley police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 309-677-2000 or Peoria police at 309-673-4521.

