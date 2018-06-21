Bradley honors Gary Anna, welcomes new members

After receiving his honorary-doctorate degree from the university at commencement, current Vice President of Business Affairs Gary Anna will retire on July 31. Bradley is taking this opportunity to realign the position.

At the commencement ceremony on May 12, President Gary Roberts, who awarded Anna the doctor of humane letters, said “…a strong case can be made that nobody has had a greater positive impact on the university, other than Mrs. Bradley herself.”

“His 36-year run of overseeing all of the University’s financial affairs, its facilities, its human resources issues, its endowment, its insurance and risk management issues, and all of its other business-related affairs is a story of unparalleled stewardship,” Roberts said. “He has taught me so much about the history and operation of Bradley as well as leadership generally. There is no doubt that all of us at Bradley will greatly miss him, his wisdom and his leadership.”

After hearing the announcement of the honorary degree, Anna described himself as disoriented.

“I’ve always believed that a team approach can accomplish a lot more than any individual effort and suddenly it appeared (initially to me) that my activities were being isolated from the efforts of many that contributed to 37 years of service [and] results,” Anna said.

Anna said he’s still in shock after receiving such an honor and attributes much of his success to those he’s worked with or for.

“I’m humbled, appreciative and thrilled still, but when the day is done I consider the honor a reflection of efforts of people who I know have done the right thing countless times over and over, to serve our students and improve the university without thought of personal gain,” Anna said.

Anna listed many names as he reflected on those who influenced and impacted his time at Bradley.

“There are familiar names that are very personal to me that include Abegg, Goldberg, Foster, McCord, Markin, Turner, Zakahi and Roberts, but there is a body of work impacting me that goes way beyond that–members of our grounds crew, department heads and faculty, and a host of colleagues including deans, provosts, development and student affairs personnel exceed my ability to count,” Anna said.

According to Renee Charles, university spokesperson and executive director of public relations, the university plans to fill and alter Anna’s position when he leaves.

“His position will transition into three when he leaves,” Charles said. Pratima Gandhi, current controller, will become the chief financial officer (CFO), Erin Kastberg will become the first vice president for legal affairs and university’s first general counsel, and Demetrius Carmichael will have the assistant vice president for budgeting and planning position.

Kastberg has been with the University of Wisconsin system for seven years and held the senior system legal counsel position. She was also an adjunct faculty at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kastberg received her degree in law from University of Iowa.

In regards to the new positions in legal affairs, President Roberts said in a statement, “this is a critical piece of our newly restructured senior leadership team after Gary Anna retires this summer, and I am positively giddy over the fact that we have so promptly concluded this search by hiring such an exceptional individual.”

Carmichael received his MBA with a concentration in accounting from St. Thomas University and is a certified public accountant with more than 15 years of experience in higher education. He was formerly the director of finance at the University of Louisville.

While Bradley prepares for the change in senior leadership, Anna said he looks forward to beating his sons in golf.

“I have a beautiful wife and wonderful family and I really look forward to being with them more, relaxing with them, and enjoying with them what we have ahead together. And I think with a little preparation, I will still occasionally beat my sons playing golf,” Anna said.

