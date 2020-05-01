Bradley names new chief financial officer

Jeffrey Blade, the CEO of Matilda Jane Clothing, was appointed as the next chief financial officer (CFO) by Bradley’s incoming president Stephen Standifird as his first hire. He will assume his position starting on May 1, when Standifird also enters his dual presidential duties.

Blade served as CEO for Matilda Jane Clothing since 2013. Prior to this, he served as the CFO of the luggage and handbag company, Vera Bradley, since 2010. He also has served in senior roles at The Steak ’n Shake Restaurant Co. and Cott Beverages.

He succeeds current CFO Pratima Gandhi, who will leave Bradley to become the CFO and the vice controller for business affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

As part of his role, will join the team of administrators in making decisions regarding challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, President Gary Roberts announced that the university is planning to cut $40 million in operational expenses to overcome the financial challenges produced by the pandemic.

“Jeff brings a broad level of experience to Bradley in corporate and operational finance,” Standifird said in a press release statement. “I believe he has the expertise and technical knowledge to navigate our financial challenges and make the university financially stronger for years to come.”

Blade graduated from Butler University with a degree in accounting in 1983 and earned his MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management in 1991. He also served on Butlers’ Board of Trustees.