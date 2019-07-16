Bradley student and brother killed by their mother, DuPage sheriff’s office

Bradley student Nathan Harris, 19, and his brother Jason Harris, 16, were shot by their mother Jamie Jones, 43. Jones then set their house on fire and fatally shot herself, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

In the evening of July 12, DuPage Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire in the 3N300 block of Willow Road in Elmhurst, Illinois. The Elmhurst Fire Department removed three deceased bodies from the house. Later, the investigation determined that Jones took the lives of both of her sons with a firearm before starting her home on fire and committing suicide with a firearm.

Nathan Harris was a sophomore computer science major at Bradley University.

“This is truly a tragedy. An act like this is completely inconceivable,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in the conclusion of the investigation. “This will be a trying time for the family, the community and our first responders who dealt with the aftermath of this horrible incident. We offer sincere condolences for anyone affected and urge anyone who is going through stressful times in their lives to please seek help.“

Bradley students are encouraged to reach out to the Counseling Center at 309-677-2700 or in Markin 52.








