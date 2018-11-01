 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bradley student found dead off-campus, no foul play suspected

By TONY XU & COLE BREDAHL on October 29, 2018
Luke Terranova, Bradley student dies from apparent suicide. Photo via Terranova’s Facebook.

Bradley student Luke Terranova was found dead in his off-campus house Monday afternoon.

Terranova was a junior elementary education major from Machesney Park, Illinois. He worked for the Bradley Fund and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. 

Bradley University confirmed his death in an email sent by president Gary Roberts on Monday evening.

Roberts’ email stated that university flags will fly at half-staff for three days. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

A university official said the death appears to be suicide.

Bradley students can reach counseling services at 309-677-2700 or in Markin 52. 

2 Comments

  1. Norbert tucker Norbert tucker October 30, 2018

    My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this tragedy my nephew is a student there at Bradley god bless

    Reply
  2. Erin Ragan Johnson Erin Ragan Johnson November 1, 2018

    So sorry for such a tragic loss

    Reply

