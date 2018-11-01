Bradley student found dead off-campus, no foul play suspected

Bradley student Luke Terranova was found dead in his off-campus house Monday afternoon.

Terranova was a junior elementary education major from Machesney Park, Illinois. He worked for the Bradley Fund and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

Bradley University confirmed his death in an email sent by president Gary Roberts on Monday evening.

Roberts’ email stated that university flags will fly at half-staff for three days. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

A university official said the death appears to be suicide.

Bradley students can reach counseling services at 309-677-2700 or in Markin 52.