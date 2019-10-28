Campus locked down for 21 minutes

The Bradley University Police Department sent out a BU foreWarn alert locking down campus due to a suspected armed person near campus at 2:22 a.m. Saturday. An all clear alert was sent at 2:43 a.m.

According to a follow up email sent to students, there was no evidence an armed home invasion took place as the individual did not enter the home and the reporting party did not see a weapon.

BUPD and People Police responded to a home belonging to students on the 1600 block of W Fredonia. After investigating, police found there was no threat made and no weapon was seen by the caller.

“The three of them were walking down the alleyway,” BUPD police chief Brian Joschko said. “Two of them continued down the alleyway and one broke off and walked toward the porch. At which point, he extended an arm or hand and students retreated inside and thought the person may have been armed.”

BUPD exercised “extreme caution” and locked down campus for 21 minutes.

BUPD describe the male as wearing a dark hoodie and brown pants. The other two individuals with him were also males and were also wearing dark clothing and one possibly wearing a green sweatshirt.

Although the individuals are not currently wanted for any serious crime, BUPD would like to speak with them to learn the individual’s intent for walking onto the porch. The investigation is currently being classified as disorderly conduct, but that could change.

“Depending on all the facts or circumstances, that could be either upgraded if they had actual weapons or were looking to commit a crime or it could be downgraded if they were just walking up to the porch to say ‘Hello,’” Joschko said.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to call BUPD or Peoria Police.