Presidential search: Committee recommends a candidate to the Board of Trustees

The Bradley presidential search committee posted an update on its webpage on Wednesday announcing that it has concluded its task and has recommended a candidate to the Board of Trustees for the final review and negotiation.

“The committee made a recommendation to the Board of Trustees and the board has met with the candidate,” the statement said.

Finalized last fall, the committee included three faculty representatives, seven members of the board of trustees, a student representative and the co-chairs, James Shadid and Kathleen Holst.

“All the decisions that we’ve come to, we’re all on the same page,” said Megan Brezka, president of Student Senate and the student representatives on the committee. “Not to say we haven’t engaged in healthy debate, but ultimately we’re all coming to the same conclusion, which I think is what you need if you’re choosing the next university president.”

Since university president Gary Roberts announced his retirement plan last May, the search committee has received almost 100 applications for the position.

“It was very encouraging to see how many people wanted to come to Bradley University,” said Jacqueline Hogan, professor of sociology and anthropology and a faculty representative on the search committee. “We had this great national and international reputation that so many people would want to come there.”