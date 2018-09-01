From the internship to the polls – campaigns bring opportunities to campus

As election season rolls around, so do opportunities for internships. This was the idea behind the Legislative Internship & Political Campaign Expo.

“Many of these organizations will hire students to help them with their upcoming campaigns,” said Carmen Kremitzki, assistant director for the Smith Career Center.

This past Wednesday in Westlake Hall, students had the opportunity to meet with a variety of representatives.

“We made sure to invite both sides so we don’t have a situation where one side isn’t represented; both Pritsker and Rauner were represented there,” said Brad McMillan, the executive director at the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service. “We reached out to the Peoria County Democrats and the Peoria County Republicans.”

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos Legislative Office, Congressman Darin LaHood Legislative Office and Senator Chuck Weaver Legislative Office were among the many booths offering non-paid and paid internships to students.