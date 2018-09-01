From the internship to the polls – campaigns bring opportunities to campus

As election season rolls around, so do opportunities for internships. This was the idea behind the Legislative Internship & Political Campaign Expo.
“Many of these organizations will hire students to help them with their upcoming campaigns,” said Carmen Kremitzki, assistant director for the Smith Career Center.
This past Wednesday in Westlake Hall, students had the opportunity to meet with a variety of representatives.
“We made sure to invite both sides so we don’t have a situation where one side isn’t represented; both Pritsker and Rauner were represented there,” said Brad McMillan, the executive director at the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service. “We reached out to the Peoria County Democrats and the Peoria County Republicans.”
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos Legislative Office, Congressman Darin LaHood Legislative Office and Senator Chuck Weaver Legislative Office were among the many booths offering non-paid and paid internships to students.
“The idea is to get as many students connected with as many opportunities to get political campaign or legislative office as we can, the ability to get these students internship cred- its, academic credits, either through the career center or the political science department,” said Craig Curtis, professor of political science.
“We’re going to increase the opportunity to do that, whether that be research with faculty, internships, capstone experiences, we want to create a wide variety of opportunities. This is consistent with the university strategic plan,” Curtis said.
The event is held bi-annually and gives students of any major the opportunity to participate and earn internship credit.
Diego Romero, a sophomore computer science major, is interning with the Bruce Rauner campaign this fall.
“I took the job mostly to build communication skills. I go door to door and make phone calls. Even though I’m a computer science major, I could use these skills in interviewing or if I want to expand in other areas of my career,” Romero said.
Allison Galvan, a political science major who also attended the event, agrees with Romero, and believes the event presents her with opportunities to step out of her comfort zone.
“I’d recommend this because you get the exposure, not just political science, but using interpersonal skills and oral professional communication skills,” said Galvan.
Whether you’re red or blue, there’s an opportunity for you.
Be First to Comment