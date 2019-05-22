Gary Roberts will retire in 2020

On Monday morning, Bradley University president Gary Roberts announced his plan to retire in May of 2020 when his contract expires. Bradley will begin the presidential searching process this summer.

A Bradley alumnus, Roberts came back to the Hilltop in Janurary 2016 in succession of Joanne Glasser. He is the 11th president of Bradley’s history.

Roberts graduated from Bradley in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and minors in history and speech. He received his J.D. degree from Stanford University in 1975. Roberts has served as the dean emeritus of the law school at Indiana University and deputy dean at Tulane University.

During his turner, Bradley has started phase one of the Business and Engineering Complex project and expanded the online degree programs.

According to Roberts’ email, the university’s Board of Trustees will form a search committee co-chaired by the board’s Vice Chairman James Shadid and Secretary Kathi Holst. Additional trustees, faculty and student representatives will sit on the committee. The university will retain a search consultant and begin laying out the process and identifying candidates this summer.

Email sent out by Gary Roberts announcing his retirement