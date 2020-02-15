Getting fit the Bradley way

Although the weather in February does not usually condone taking a nice jog around campus, there are many other ways to stay fit in the winter months.

To help out, Bradley University’s Get Fit, Stay Fit club held Fit Fair 2020 Friday on the Markin basketball courts.

The Fit Fair has been going on for about 8 years, and is an opportunity for students to check out different ways of healthy living both on and off campus. This year’s fair had over 400 people attend.

According to their website, Get Fit, Stay Fit club was developed by several Bradley departments to help the campus become more active and make smart nutritional choices.

Sophomore Natalie Scalero helped plan the fair. She said her goal was to promote health and wellness and connect people.

“To me, [the fair] is awesome, just promoting health to Bradley’s community and it’s great at the beginning of the year to get people incentivized to investigate other businesses and activities and foods and it’s cool just to see the community come together,” Scalero said.