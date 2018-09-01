Incoming class brings lower numbers & higher scores

After the class of 2021 packed the residence halls full last year with record-breaking enrollment, it makes sense that this year’s incoming freshmen numbers would balance out the underclassmen population.

Though small, the new class has proved mighty through its higher-than-average test scores and GPAs.

“The average GPA rose to 3.76 from 3.69,” Justin Ball, the vice president of enrollment, said. “The average test score, when test scores were all converted into ACT for the final time with Illinois having moved to the SAT, was 25.58, compared to 24.97,” Ball said.

Ball described the change as “statistically significant,” and said it should help improve first year retention numbers. However, instead of being viewed as a statistical spike, Ball said the higher numbers hope to set a new standard.

Ball said for this year’s freshmen, the aim for the number was anywhere from 1080 -1120 students.

“This size of a class, along with all of the other undergraduates at Bradley, allows us to continue to offer the highest quality teaching and learning experiences to Bradley students,” Ball said. “If we were to have had another class of 1265, like we did in the fall of 2017, we would have not had the optimal enrollment for delivering on the Bradley brand.”

Ball said the ideal incoming class size, with the exception of the last two years, is around 1,100 freshmen, and will be the target for next year as well.

“[I predict] next year’s class will have a similar academic profile, similar strong diversity and similar academic distribution among entering majors,” said Ball. “This is truly a great size and makeup for entering freshmen classes.”

This standard of excellence is made possible through the university’s reputation and the efforts of recruitment staff in executing a new strategic plan, according to Ball.

According to Provost Walter Zakahi last year, there were no major issues accommodating the class of 2021’s unusually large class size.

“We were a little bit worried in terms of classroom availability, partially because of the loss of Baker Hall, “ Zakahi said. “But we were able to accommodate and provide space for the new classes that we’re adding on, and we haven’t had a problem.”

“While it shows that Bradley University is a place that can deliver on providing students an exceptional experience, having classes this large in the future is not sustainable,” Ball said in the fall of 2017.

“The Division of Enrollment Management – the Office of Admission and the Office of Financial Aid – have a lot to be proud of for the excellent work they did this year,” said Ball. “I also have to thank the many faculty and staff who make this excellent class possible by taking the time to meet with prospective students and their families, email prospective students and their families, make phone calls, text and travel to off-campus recruitment events.”

While universities are facing more difficulty with enrollment, such as rising tuition and declining numbers of high school graduates, Ball said he feels confident that this same success will follow in finding the class of 2023 and beyond.

“Bradley has a strong brand and is executing a plan that should continue to help us attract, enroll and retain excellent students,” Ball said.