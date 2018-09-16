Job and internship fair attracts ambitious students

It’s that time of year again; Bradley students were brushing up their resumes and dressing sharply for the fall job and internship fair that took place on Thursday.

The fair is the largest, all majors job fair of the year and attracts many diverse employers.

“This year’s job and internship fair is the largest in Bradley’s history,” said Jon Neidy, executive director of the Smith Career Center. “We have 210 employers and we have been thoughtful to recruiting companies that are hiring all kinds of majors.”

Over 1,000 students typically attend this event each year, looking to make good impressions on employers. By attending resume critiques and workshops hosted by the Smith Career Center, students are