Job and internship fair attracts ambitious students

It’s that time of year again; Bradley students were brushing up their resumes and dressing sharply for the fall job and internship fair that took place on Thursday.
The fair is the largest, all majors job fair of the year and attracts many diverse employers.
“This year’s job and internship fair is the largest in Bradley’s history,” said Jon Neidy, executive director of the Smith Career Center. “We have 210 employers and we have been thoughtful to recruiting companies that are hiring all kinds of majors.”
Over 1,000 students typically attend this event each year, looking to make good impressions on employers. By attending resume critiques and workshops hosted by the Smith Career Center, students are
prepared to interact positively with employers.
“It’s getting me a paid internship, which is hard to get,” said Logan Pulido, a sophomore business and economics double majors. “But with the fair, it seems easier than normal.”
The fair offers opportunities for any major seeking employment chances. For some students, it might be overwhelming; but for others, the wide array of employers is a sea of possibilities.
“Over the course of time, [students] can build relationships over the next couple of years, leading to a full-time job,” Neidy said. “We host after-job-fair interviews; some companies choose to select that and participate in interviews specifically around this fair.”
According to the career center, a total of 52 companies (25 percent
of companies present at the fair) participate in after-job-fair interviews. These interviews can lead to job offers, internships and positive relationships with employers.
“Seeing all the companies that are here, there’s such a wide range,” said Stephanie Dierks, a junior actuarial science major. “Everyone finds something that interests them and there’s no awkward gaps.”
Jobs and internships can advance students’ ambitions and hope for a job that will lead them to a better life. “For the career center as a whole, the most rewarding moment is when a student comes into the office and says they got a job offer or an internship, and you know you had helped shape that experience,” Neidy said.
The Renaissance Coliseum was large enough for employers to display what their company is all about and how students can be involved. By presenting companies in this style, students are able to walk around and visit as many companies as possible, while employers can talk to each candidate freely and intimately.
