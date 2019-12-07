Leading the majority: Chicago mayor speaks at Bradley

Lori Lightfoot visited Bradley on Wednesday as the keynote speaker of the Women and Leadership Luncheon. Lightfoot emphasized the importance of including minorities in the legislative process. Photo by Anthony Landahl.

“We need to break open the door and take a seat at the table.” Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot is the first African American female and first openly gay person to be elected mayor of the City of Chicago. She spoke on “Leading Chicago with Integrity, Equity and Inclusion” to a packed audience at the Women in Leadership Luncheon in the Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on Wednesday.

Lightfoot discussed how women face gender discrimination issue across all industries and professions today, and referenced her own experience being denied by a prospective client whose company suggested Lightfoot represent him.

“After meeting with my potential client, I didn’t get the job,” Lightfoot said. “One of the women at the company reached out to me and told me, with much embarrassment, that he ‘just didn’t feel comfortable with me and wanted someone who looked like him.’”

Despite situations like these, Lightfoot emphasized the need for more women in positions of power.

“When women are absent from leadership roles, our voices remain unheard and our perspective left unseen from the decisions and how we as a society develop issues across healthcare, safety regulations, urban planning and more,” Lightfoot said.