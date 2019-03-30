Savage leaves the Hilltop

It’s the end of an era for Bradley as Lt. Sean Savage served his last day with the Bradley University Police Department on Wednesday. He announced on Twitter that it would be his last day at BUPD.

“I came here a southern guy that had little hope in what the great North had to offer but y’all showed me just how amazing a strong community of young leader up here could be,” Savage said in the tweet announcing his last day.

Chief Brian Joschko said Savage will be missed not just for his typical police work, but also the work he did with students on social media.

“In a lot of ways he became the public face of the department as he helped create and launch our social media campaigns,” Joschko said. “Sean did a wonderful job empowering those around him so while he will certainly be missed we will continue to provide the same outreach our students have come to know.”

Savage first joined BUPD in January of 2016 and seven months later was named the Crime Prevention Officer.

Savage was promoted from officer to lieutenant on Jan. 7, 2018. He also received a letter of commendation on Oct. 12, 2016 for saving a student’s life.