Speech Team returns AFA trophy due to a ru​l​e violation

Photo by Tony Xu

The Bradley University speech team will return one of its national championships won this past school year.

The American Forensics Association (AFA) decided to disqualify a Bradley duo interpretation speech, a rule prohibits student participants from editing a script, thus dropping the team two points behind Western Kentucky.

Senior vice president of academic affairs and provost Walter Zakahi, a Bradley Speech Team alumnus, made a remark in a press release.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events, but we will comply with the AFA’s finding,” Zakahi said. “We remain proud of our team for their hard work and perseverance.”

According to Bradley, the university will find a time to present the trophy to Western Kentucky.

“We congratulate Western Kentucky,” Zakahi said. “They are a strong opponent and a highly regarded team.”

Bradley originally won the AFA championship in April two weeks before winning the National Forensics Association championship in California.





