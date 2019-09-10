Welcome Week highlights what Bradley has to offer

New students were embraced into the Bradley family during this year’s Welcome Week, which featured a wide variety of activities.

“The main purpose is to help students acclimate to campus,” director of Student Activities Cara Wood said. “A lot of the events are targeted to first-year students, but they are always open to all students on campus.”

Students were first helped on move-in day by the various Greek organizations on campus. After moving in on Saturday, students went to Renaissance Coliseum, where they learned the fight song and heard from several Bradley athletics teams.

The first night on campus was capped off with the first Late Night BU of the school year. Other popular events included Taste of Bradley on Sunday, hypnotist Fredrick Winters on Monday, Freshman Convocation on Tuesday and Bradley’s soccer game against Belmont on Friday.

Wood said the week should look familiar to returning students and that is done intentionally.

“The schedule itself doesn’t change year to year too much,” Wood said. “There are a lot of staples that people always know are coming like Taste of Bradley, Fredrick Winters, the hypnotist, has literally been coming here for 30 years and the activities fair.”

Unlike the past two years, the activities fair did not need to be moved for rainy weather. The fair, featuring over 200 clubs and organizations, was a favorite for the new students on campus.

“The activities fair [was my favorite] because even though it was overwhelming, it was really fun to see all the activities and organizations the school has to offer,” Ashley Lauth, a freshman biomedical science/pre-med major, said.